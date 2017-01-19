Frank Carson makes first court appearance as lawyer after release from jail

Prosecutors are asking a judge to decide whether defense attorney Frank Carson can represent his client in a Modesto murder case. Carson faces a murder charge in an unrelated case; the judge released him from jail last month pending completion of his lengthy preliminary hearing.
Carson on Thursday called the prosecution’s request “legal fiction” and an effort to deprive his client, David Evan Cutler, his choice of attorney. Cutler is accused of stabbing Trevor Bolton during a March 2015 confrontation in Modesto.
The defendant hired Carson as his attorney before Carson and seven others were arrested in August 2015 and charged in the slaying of Korey Kauffman. The 26-year-old Turlock man went missing in late March 2012. His remains were found in August 2013 in the Stanislaus National Forest in Mariposa County.
Judge Barbara Zuniga released Carson and two other incarcerated defendants on their own recognizance last month when the court learned there was more evidence the prosecution had not provided the defense for the preliminary hearing, which began in mid-October 2015. The hearing is scheduled to resume Feb. 7.
Carson appeared with Cutler on Thursday morning in front of Stanislaus Superior Court Judge Scott Steffen. Carson asked the court to consider removing the District Attorney’s Office because it has withheld exculpatory evidence in Cutler’s case. (The state attorney general’s office would step in.)
“Frankly, I don’t intend to tolerate it. And I hope the court doesn’t tolerate it, either,” Carson told the judge.
Carson argued that the prosecution had not, until now, revealed that Bolton was a heroin addict. He said the prosecution had withheld a copy of the letter from a methadone clinic. Methadone is a narcotic used as a heroin substitute in the treatment of heroin addiction.
The defense attorney also said the prosecution has not provided the results of a toxicology test on Bolton. Carson said the toxicology results are crucial and that this case should not proceed without them.
About 2:50 p.m. on March 8, 2015, officers were called to the 600 block of Coffee Road to the reported stabbing. They found Bolton, 25, with several stab wounds.
Investigators learned Bolton had been riding his skateboard with a child and an adult friend when he got into a argument with a man, later identified as Cutler, who was driving in the area. Police said Cutler pulled into the parking lot of the Sutter Gould Medical Foundation building and confronted Bolton. A scuffle ensued and Bolton was stabbed.
Security guards detained Cutler. Bolton underwent surgery and died at a hospital several hours later.
Carson argued that withholding information in Cutler’s case is part of a pattern of behavior by the District Attorney’s Office on “serious homicide cases.”
Deputy District Attorney Tracy Roland told the judge that the toxicology report should be completed within the next two weeks, and Cutler’s two-day preliminary hearing was scheduled to begin Thursday and expected to conclude on another date.
After Carson was denied bail in 2015, other attorneys took over Carson’s cases on behalf of his office. Cutler had been represented by Percy Martinez, who also is representing Carson in the Kauffman murder case.
The prosecutor said Thursday she had been unaware that Carson would return to Cutler’s case until a few days ago. On Wednesday afternoon, prosecutors filed a motion to determine an attorney-client conflict of interest.
In the motion, Roland wrote that Carson and his client are being prosecuted by the same agency in unrelated cases. In a 2014 decision on a Los Angeles County felony case with similar circumstances, an appellate court found a conflict of interest, according to the prosecutor.
Roland also wrote that any conviction could be overturned if the prosecution does not advise the court of a potential attorney-client conflict of interest. And the court is required to inquire about the potential conflict whether the issue is raised by the defense or the prosecution, according to the filed motion.
The prosecutor argued that all Stanislaus Superior Court judges recused themselves from the Kauffman murder case and a legal effort by the State Bar of California to prevent Carson from representing clients in court while still in jail. Judges from other counties were assigned to those cases.
The State Bar later withdrew its application to take over Carson’s law practice after assurances were made that other attorneys would represent Carson’s clients while he was in jail.
“Accordingly, if the (local judges) found there was a conflict of interest in hearing cases against Mr. Carson when he was a (defendant), the (prosecution asks) that the (court) consider whether it has a conflict in hearing cases when Mr. Carson represents a (defendant),” Roland wrote in her motion.
Carson said neither he nor Martinez were served with the prosecution’s motion, and he only became aware of it shortly before Thursday morning’s hearing. The defense attorney wanted to proceed with Cutler’s case after his client signed a waiver, which says he’s aware of a potential conflict of interest but wants Carson to represent him.
Judge Steffen scheduled Cutler’s case to resume Monday over Carson’s objection. Steffen said he needs to research the issue first, because he is not sure the court can proceed even if the defendant signs a waiver.
