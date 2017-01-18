Driver in crash that killed child and man outside Kaiser hospital begins jail sentence

The driver responsible for the crash that killed a man and a child in front of Kaiser Modesto Medical Center in 2014 began serving his jail sentence Tuesday.
Paul Alexander Dasilva of Escalon, now 42, was speeding and ran a red light on Dale Road when he crashed into a family leaving the hospital in a Honda minivan on June 16, 2014, according to court documents.
The driver of the minivan, Holly Wright, said the impact spun the vehicle around multiple times and it only stopped when it hit the front of Dasliva’s Dodge pickup. Her daughter Ashleigh Wright, 12, and family friend Curtis Lanch, 47, were killed in the crash. Her son, Jeremy Wright, who was 14 at the time, spent two weeks on life support. His pelvis was broken in three places, he had broken ribs and a collapsed lung and his spleen and liver were lacerated.
Wright and her husband, Richard Wright, were not as badly injured, but she said she still suffers from nerve pain in her arms and neck. The family, who was living in San Jose at the time, were visiting friends in Riverbank. They’d spent the morning of the crash swimming at Jacob Myers Park. They were going camping in Angels Camp that day but went to Kaiser first because Richard Wright had an allergic reaction to medication he was taking and they wanted to check with a doctor before they headed east.
The family was leaving the hospital, making a left turn onto Dale Road, when the pickup came out of nowhere, Holly Wright said.
In July, Dasilva pleaded no contest to two counts of misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter, said Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office spokesman John Goold. He was sentenced to three years of probation and eight months in the county jail. He was booked on Tuesday.
The Wright family filed a lawsuit against Dasilva for the death of Ashleigh and for Jeremy’s ongoing medical expenses. The lawsuit is in its early stages. Now 17, Jeremy walks with a limp and has a weakened immune system because of the injuries to his spleen, Holly Wright said.
She said both of her children were students at a college preparatory school before the accident. Ashleigh was a straight-A student who aspired to go to Stanford University to study science.
“She was just a wonderful, very loving person,” Holly Wright said.
Jeremy was on the honor roll before the crash, but the physical and emotional distress caused him to fall behind in his studies.
The Wrights moved to Elk Grove to be closer to other family members. Holly Wright said Jeremy is doing better in school and is studying sign language with hopes of becoming an interpreter. Any potential damages awarded for Jeremy in the lawsuit will be put in a trust to pay for expenses associated with his ongoing medical issues from the crash.
