Not guilty plea in Patterson deadly shooting

A defendant charged with murder in a 2012 Patterson shooting made his first court appearance Tuesday, a week after authorities found him trying to enter the United States from Mexico.
Victor Manuel Valdovinos, 31, is accused of killing 19-year-old Jesus Gallardo at Felipe Garza Memorial Park. Valdovinos pleaded not guilty to a charge of murder and denied an enhancement alleging he used a gun in Gallardo’s death.
Deputy Public Defender Saul Garcia told the judge that Valdovinos wants to try to hire a defense attorney.
Stanislaus Superior Court Judge Scott Steffen scheduled Valdovinos to return to court Jan. 31. If Valdovinos says he’s has not been able to hire an attorney, the Public Defender’s Office will continue to represent the defendant.
The judge set Valdovinos’ bail at $2 million. He remains in custody in the county jail.
Authorities responded to a report of shots fired shortly after 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 4, 2012. Gallardo’s body was found behind the backstop of the baseball field at the Patterson park on North Hartley Street.
Detectives said witnesses saw Valdovinos in the park around the time of the deadly shooting. The detectives obtained an arrest warrant a few weeks after the shooting, but Valdovinos evaded capture and headed to Mexico before they could find him.
On Jan. 10, federal authorities detained Valdovinos at the San Ysidro port of entry just south of San Diego. When they learned he had been a wanted fugitive for the past five years, they notified Stanislaus County sheriff’s detectives.
