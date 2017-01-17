Crime

January 17, 2017 1:41 PM

Most Wanted: Gabriel Calderon, Committing lewd acts upon a child

NAME: Gabriel Calderon

CHARGE: Committing lewd acts upon a child

DESCRIPTION: 24 years old, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 150 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes

THE CASE: Calderon is wanted by the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department on suspicion of committing lewd acts upon a child.

REPORT A TIP: Police ask anyone with information about Calderon’s whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636. Tipsters can email through the Crime Stoppers website, www.stancrimetips.org,or text tips to CRIMES (274637) by typing “Tip704” plus a message. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward.

