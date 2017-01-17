Money returned to casino patron, but man who took it isn’t in the clear

A Modesto man suspected of taking $8,000 in an envelope from a casino patron has returned the money to authorities, but still could face charges for theft.
The suspect, who was seen on surveillance cameras taking the money, told authorities it was a misunderstanding, according to Sgt. Andrea Benson of the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Department.
Authorities aren’t so sure.
The patron who had the $8,000 in winnings was sitting at a slot machine at Chicken Ranch Casino in Jamestown on New Year’s Day. The patron got up to leave but left the envelope; the suspect was caught on camera taking it.
There was an attendant working on the slot machine at the time, Benson said, and the suspect waited for her to turn her head before he grabbed the envelope and left.
“If it was a misunderstanding he could have let the guy know he left the money there since he was watching him the entire time,” Benson said. “It wasn’t until the (Facebook) post circulated with his picture that we were contacted about him wanting to return the money, which was approximately two weeks after the crime occurred.”
Benson said the department knows the identity of the man, who is a Modesto resident, and is in contact with the Modesto Police Department and the man’s probation officer.
Benson said it is yet to be determined if the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Department will forward the case to the District Attorney for prosecution.
Comments