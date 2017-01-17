Victim, friend have fight on their hands after catching alleged car thief

Metal knuckles weren’t enough to let an alleged vehicle thief get away when two men caught up to him Saturday morning in Jamestown.
Just before 9:30 a.m., Tuolumne County sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a physical fight on Highway 108 near Woods Way.
The victim of a vehicle theft reported earlier that morning to the California Highway Patrol saw suspect Jesse Newton walking in the area and carrying a black bag belonging to the victim.
The victim and a friend caught up to Newton. While the victim went to get a cell phone to call law enforcement, Newton put on metal knuckles and struck the friend in the back of the head. The friend then punched Newton and held him on the ground until law enforcement arrived.
Deputies searched Newton and found the victim's wallet and smart phone in his pocket. Newton also had methamphetamine and a meth smoking pipe hidden in his sock, according to the Sheriff’s Office in a Facebook post Monday afternoon.
He was booked into the county jail on possession of stolen property, possession of the metal knuckles, assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and two outstanding warrants for violating probation and post-release community supervision.
Information on whether the victim’s vehicle was recovered was not available Tuesday morning.
