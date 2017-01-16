Turlock man faces charges in road-rage incident near Dodge Ridge ski area

A Turlock man was arrested on suspicion of making criminal threats Sunday afternoon after Tuolumne County sheriff’s deputies responded to a reported road-rage incident near the Dodge Ridge ski area.
The road in the area was backed up and many cars were passing illegally, the Sheriff’s Office said in a post on Facebook. Tony Alahverdi was trying to pass, but the victim was in the way, preventing him from doing so, the post said.
Alahverdi, 36, pointed a firearm and threatened to kill the victim, the Sheriff’s Office said.
The victim spotted the 2016 gray Toyota Tundra pickup near Dodge Ridge lodge and gave the Sheriff’s Office its description and license plate.
The California Highway Patrol located the truck after Alahverdi left the area. Deputies arrived, searched the truck and found a handgun.
Alahverdi was taken to the Tuolumne County Jail.
