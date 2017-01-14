Modesto man arrested in connection with string of Sonoma County burglaries

A Modesto man was arrested this week in connection with a series of commercial burglaries in Sonoma County over the last few months.
David Benjamin Hill, 43, was arrested at a friends home in Geyserville on Wednesday, a week after the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office posted a surveillance video of a man using a crow bar in an attempt to break into a convenience store in Windsor.
During the search of the the home at which Hill had been staying detectives recovered evidence from numerous burglaries, according to a press release from the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.
He was booked into the Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of commercial burglary, possession of stolen property, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon.
Hill was later released on $30,000 bail but on Thursday he was rearrested by the Santa Rosa Police Department in connection with another commercial burglary committed in their jurisdiction. Based on the number of commercial burglaries Hill is accused of committing his bail was increased to $250,000.
Comments