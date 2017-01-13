Modesto carjacking suspect on the loose after chase, car crash north of Ripon

A carjacking in Modesto ended with a crash north of Ripon and a suspect who’s still on the loose.
At about 8:15 p.m. on Friday, officers were alerted to a carjacking at a convenience store on North Carpenter Road, according to Heather Graves, spokeswoman for the Modesto Police Department.
The victim’s car was stolen at gunpoint. Three other suspects involved fled in a separate vehicle.
Officers saw the suspect drive the stolen vehicle onto northbound Highway 99 and a pursuit began. Speeds reportedly reached 100 mph.
The pursuit continued until the suspect lost control of the vehicle and crashed north of Ripon at the Austin Road off-ramp. He fled from the vehicle.
A perimeter was set up, and multiple agencies, including the Ripon Police and Stanislaus County Sheriff’s departments and the California Highway Patrol, assisted in the search, including air and canine support.
As of 10:55 p.m., the suspect had not been located.
We’ll have more on this breaking story as information becomes available.
