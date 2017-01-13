Drug lab possible cause of Ceres fire that displaces seven, including four children

Seven people, including four children, were displaced from the home they were illegally living in Friday night after a fire possibly caused by a “honey oil lab” tore through the backside of the house.
The Ceres Police Department, which was on scene after firefighters contained the blaze, turned the case over to the Stanislaus County Drug Enforcement Agency, according to Ceres Sgt. Greg Yotsuya.
Honey oil, also called “hash oil,” is created by using butane to extract THC from marijuana.
At about 6:40 p.m., firefighters with the Ceres Fire Department were called to the home behind a couple of buildings in the 3400 block of Sixth Street on a report of flames coming from the back side, according to Battalion Chief John Gomes.
When firefighters arrived, they found the fire in back of what Gomes described as a double-wide modular home with an addition, or porch, built onto the back of it.
All of the occupants were out of the house.
Firefighters kept the flames from reaching the attic, although much of the structure was charred and had smoke damage.
Gomes said it appeared the blaze started at the back of the house where the lab was discovered.
The American Red Cross was called to provide assistance to the family. However, there was an “unfit to occupy” tag on the home, which precluded the agency from providing help because the occupants were there illegally, according to Yotsuya.
Neither Gomes nor Yotsuya could specifically say why the residence was “unfit to occupy,” referring questions the city’s code enforcement department.
As of 9:45 p.m., law enforcement was on scene but no arrests had been made.
Damage to the structure was estimated at $60,000. The fire was contained in about 40 minutes.
There were six engines, one truck and two battalion chiefs at the scene. Assisting Ceres were firefighters from the Modesto Fire Department and the Stanislaus Consolidated Fire Protection District.
Brian Clark: 209-578-2362, @BrianClarkMod
