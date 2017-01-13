Crime

January 13, 2017 3:45 PM

Stanislaus County auto theft suspects (1/14/17)

Three people were arrested on suspicion of auto theft in Stanislaus County from Dec. 29-Jan. 4.

SUSPECT: Kenneth Dwayne Martin, 40, of Ceres

DAY ARRESTED: Jan. 1

ARRESTING AGENCY: Ceres Police Department

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, theft or extortion involving motor vehicle/trailer, probation violation

SUSPECT: Ryan Lee Stocker, 36, of Turlock

DAY ARRESTED: Jan. 1

ARRESTING AGENCY: Turlock Police Department

CHARGES: Vehicle theft

SUSPECT: Dane Foster Holmsky, 21, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: Jan. 2

ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, attempt to receive property, evading police with disregard for safety, probation violation, first- and second-degree burglary

