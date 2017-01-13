Stanislaus County auto theft suspects (1/14/17)

Three people were arrested on suspicion of auto theft in Stanislaus County from Dec. 29-Jan. 4.
SUSPECT: Kenneth Dwayne Martin, 40, of Ceres
DAY ARRESTED: Jan. 1
ARRESTING AGENCY: Ceres Police Department
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, theft or extortion involving motor vehicle/trailer, probation violation
SUSPECT: Ryan Lee Stocker, 36, of Turlock
DAY ARRESTED: Jan. 1
ARRESTING AGENCY: Turlock Police Department
CHARGES: Vehicle theft
SUSPECT: Dane Foster Holmsky, 21, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: Jan. 2
ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, attempt to receive property, evading police with disregard for safety, probation violation, first- and second-degree burglary
