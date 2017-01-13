There was $8,000 in an envelope sitting there. Surveillance cameras caught him swiping it.

There’s no such thing as “finders keepers” in California.
Authorities are looking for a man who stole $8,000 from a patron at the Chicken Ranch Casino on New Year’s Day.
The patron had $8,000 in cash in an envelope sitting next to him or her in the casino, the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office said.
The patron walked away and realized the envelope was left behind. Upon returning, the envelope was gone.
The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public’s help in identifying the man caught on surveillance cameras taking the envelope.
The staff at the casino did not recognize the man. He is believed to have been driving an older BMW, the Sheriff’s Office said.
If you recognize the man or know of his whereabouts, the Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office asks you to contact them at 209-533-5815.
And in case you think found cash is fair game, it’s not if there’s a reasonable way to find the owner.
According to California Penal Code, 485: “One who finds lost property under circumstances which give him knowledge of or means of inquiry as to the true owner, and who appropriates such property to his own use, or to the use of another person not entitled thereto, without first making reasonable and just efforts to find the owner and to restore the property to him, is guilty of theft.”
