Fatal hit-and-run suspect surrenders to Modesto police

A hit-and-run suspect turned himself in to Modesto police on Thursday, the day after the agency posted his photo on social media.
Jesse Castaneda, 35, was arrested on suspicion of murder and felony hit and run in the death of Nicholas Dale Kliewer.
Authorities say Castaneda was driving the black Saturn that struck Kliewer as he crossed Sylvan Avenue east of McHenry on Dec. 17.
The vehicle then hit a light pole after hitting Kliewer. The driver got out, went over to Kliewer and looked at him before getting back into the car, backing over Kliewer and fleeing the scene, according to police.
Authorities do not know which impact killed Kliewer, but he died at the scene.
Comments