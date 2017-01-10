Suspect arrested at incident near Modesto school back in jail after Safeway robbery

A man who was arrested in connection with a shots fired incident near a Modesto school Monday bailed out of jail Tuesday but was back in custody nine hours later on charges of robbery.
Sergio Garcia, who turns 19 on Wednesday, was arrested Monday morning on suspicion of having a gun in a school zone and carrying a loaded firearm.
Police said he fired a gun into the ground at Sipherd Park, adjacent to the Sipherd Elementary school, on East Orangburg Avenue, then he and several others fled in a car that crashed into a light pole.
Garcia posted bond on a $30,000 bail and was released at 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. At 9:15 a.m. Modesto Police were called to the Safeway on McHenry Avenue where several people were holding down a masked suspect who’d robbed the pharmacy.
Modesto Police spokeswoman Heather Graves said the suspect, identified as Garcia, went behind the counter of the pharmacy wearing sunglasses and a mask over his mouth. He took prescription medication containing Codeine and attempted to flee but was stopped by witnesses. They held him until officers arrived.
Garcia was booked on suspicion of robbery, possession of a controlled substance and committing a felony while out on bail. His bail this time is $150,000.
