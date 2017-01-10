Mom arrested after found walking naked in rain with 7-year-old daughter

0:40 Parade float up in flames because of cigarette thrown out car window Pause

4:26 Stanislaus Sports Weekly: Week of Jan. 9, 2017

1:24 Martin Martinez Charged In Death Of 5

2:43 Frank Carson emerges from jail to cheers from family and friends

0:39 Chief Deputy DA leaves court after judge's decision to release Frank Carson

2:26 Reaction to Frank Carson's release from jail

2:42 Frank Carson to be released from jail

0:57 A final gift: Turlock man's death saves others

0:25 Giant sequoia famous for 'drive-thru' hole in trunk topples in California storm