Tuolumne deputies looking for Twain Harte lottery ticket thief

The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in identifying a thief.
Monday morning just before 5, a man entered the 7-Eleven store in Twain Harte and stole $125 worth of California Lottery Scratchers tickets.
The suspect is a white male, between 35 and 45 years old, heavy-set with a shaved head and a dark goatee. He wore a black T-shirt, blue jeans, white shoes and a metal chain necklace.
Anyone who recognizes the man or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 209-533-5815.
