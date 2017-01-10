Most Wanted: Raymond Sepulveda Ramos, Spousal Abuse

NAME: Raymond Sepulveda Ramos
CHARGE: Spousal Abuse
DESCRIPTION: 25 years old, 6 feet tall, 280 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes
THE CASE: Ramos is wanted by Modesto police on suspicion of spousal abuse and narcotics violations. He also is a wanted parolee.
REPORT A TIP: Police ask anyone with information about Ramos’ whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Tipsters can email through the Crime Stoppers website, www.stancrimetips.org,or text tips to CRIMES (274637) by typing “Tip704” plus a message. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward.
