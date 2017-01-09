Sonora vandal signed work with a pocket knife, Tuolumne deputies say

There’s inadvertently leaving incriminating evidence at a crime scene. Then there’s carving one’s initials during the course of vandalizing property.
Shortly after 4 a.m. Sunday, the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a resident on Stanislaus Court in Sonora. The caller reported a stranger had rung his doorbell and demanded entry into the house. The man identified himself as Jordan, walked away from the front door and then entered the garage.
Arriving minutes later, deputies encountered 21-year-old Robert Jordan Torres as he left the garage. Torres was detained and found to have a pocket knife.
The homeowner identified several items in the garage that had been damaged by a knife. One of the damaged items had the initials “JT” freshly carved into it. The Sheriff’s Office said Torres did more than $850 in damage.
During the booking process at the Tuolumne County Jail, Torres was found to have a blood alcohol level of 0.28 percent. He has a “consume no alcohol” clause as part of his probation.
Torres faces charges of burglary, felony vandalism and public intoxication.
A Facebook post by the Sheriff’s Office about the incident received a number of comments, including this, by Budd Johnson: “Can’t fix stupid. But you can cite, arrest and book it.”
