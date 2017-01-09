Sipherd Elementary on lockdown after nearby crash; shots reported

Modesto police are searching for suspects after a crash and apparent shooting near Sipherd Elementary in Modesto.
The school is on lockdown and Modesto Police Department officers are using a drone to search for suspects.
Update: Active perimeter south of E. Orangeburg to Scenic searching for suspects involved in shooting near Sipherd Elementary. Stay inside.— Modesto Police Dept (@ModestoPolice) January 9, 2017
Modesto police instructed residents to stay clear of the area. They also asked parents to contact school staff for instructions.
A vehicle crash was reported at Lillian and Orangeburg at about 7 a.m. The vehicle struck a light pole, causing damage to the pole.
We’ll have more on this breaking news story as soon as information is available.
