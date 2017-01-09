Crime

January 9, 2017 7:52 AM

Sipherd Elementary on lockdown after nearby crash; shots reported

By Deke Farrow

Modesto police are searching for suspects after a crash and apparent shooting near Sipherd Elementary in Modesto.

The school is on lockdown and Modesto Police Department officers are using a drone to search for suspects.

Modesto police instructed residents to stay clear of the area. They also asked parents to contact school staff for instructions.

A vehicle crash was reported at Lillian and Orangeburg at about 7 a.m. The vehicle struck a light pole, causing damage to the pole.

We’ll have more on this breaking news story as soon as information is available.

