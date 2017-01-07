Woman robbed at gunpoint at Vintage Faire Mall, second in 14 hours

A woman was robbed of her purse at gunpoint at the Vintage Faire Mall on Saturday morning, the second such robbery in the area in less than 14 hours.
The woman at the mall was in the parking lot near the Macy’s on the east side of the mall when she was approached by a white man who pointed what appeared to be a firearm at her and took her purse, said Modesto Police Department Sgt. Kalani Souza.
The man had a beard and was wearing a flannel shirt.
The suspect left in a newer model silver Chevrolet Camaro with paper plates, heading north through the parking lot, Souza said.
The other robbery occurred Friday evening at the Wal-Mart on Plaza Parkway. A woman leaving the store was robbed of her purse at gunpoint.
That suspect was described only as a white man who left in a dark-colored sedan.
Souza said officers are investigating if there is any connection between the two robberies.
Anyone with information about the robberies should call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Tipsters can email through the Crime Stoppers website, www.stancrimetips.org,or text tips to CRIMES (274637) by typing “Tip704” plus a message. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward.
