Woman robbed at gunpoint leaving Modesto Walmart

A woman was robbed at gunpoint leaving the Walmart on Plaza Parkway Friday night.
The woman had just left the store around 7 p.m. when she was approached by a white man who pointed what appeared to be a black handgun at her, said Sgt. Kalani Souza.
The suspect took the woman’s purse and fled in a dark colored sedan.
No other details about the suspect were available Saturday.
Anyone with information about the suspect should call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Tipsters can email through the Crime Stoppers website, www.stancrimetips.org,or text tips to CRIMES (274637) by typing “Tip704” plus a message. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward.
