Search at Jamestown home turns up drugs, firearms

Several ounces of marijuana and methamphetamine, as well as cash and firearms, were seized from a felon’s Jamestown home Thursday following a several-months-long investigation.
The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Narcotics Team, investigators and patrol deputies served a search warrant at the home in the 18000 block of Vista Drive in Jamestown, authorities said.
Deputies found about 33 grams of methamphetamine, items related to sales and use of methamphetamine, firearms and ammunition, about 107 grams of marijuana, and more than $2,000 in cash.
The homeowner, 52-year-old Dwayne Rasler, was arrested on suspicion of possession for sale of a controlled substance, felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition and felony child endangerment because there was an 8-year-old girl at the home at the time of the search who had access to the drugs and guns.
The investigation remains ongoing.
