January 6, 2017 2:08 PM

Stanislaus County auto theft suspects (1/7/17)

Ten people were arrested on suspicion of auto theft in Stanislaus County from Dec. 22-28.

SUSPECT: Heather Lynn Drumm, 30, of Escalon

DAY ARRESTED: Dec. 23

ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, willful harm or injury to child, delaying/obstructing officer in performance of duty, possession of forged/altered/counterfeited item

SUSPECT: Amber Lynn Coffey, 24, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: Dec. 24

ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, attempt to receive property

SUSPECT: Roberto Goulart, 21, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: Dec. 24

ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, receiving stolen property, park curfew

SUSPECT: Jason Aaron Maunakea, 33, of Hayward

DAY ARRESTED: Dec. 24

ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, theft or extortion involving motor vehicle/trailer, possession of burglary tools

SUSPECT: Corina Lynn Cipolla, 37, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: Dec. 25

ARRESTING AGENCY: California Highway Patrol (Modesto)

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, attempt to receive property, possession of controlled substance

SUSPECT: Christopher Paul Armanino, 28, of Stockton

DAY ARRESTED: Dec. 25

ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department

CHARGES: Auto theft, attempt to receive property, probation violation, receiving known stolen vehicle

SUSPECT: Daniel Christopher Bar, 21, of Newman

DAY ARRESTED: Dec. 26

ARRESTING AGENCY: Newman Police Department

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, receiving stolen property, possession of burglary tools, possession with intent to use vehicle master key, possession of device/instrument/paraphernalia, probation violation

SUSPECT: Pedro Becerra, 39, of Oakdale

DAY ARRESTED: Dec. 27

ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Auto Theft Task Force

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, theft or extortion involving motor vehicle/trailer, owning/operating chop shop, probation violation

SUSPECT: Tomas Castillo Espinoza, 28, of Turlock

DAY ARRESTED: Dec. 28

ARRESTING AGENCY: Turlock Police Department

CHARGES: Vehicle theft

SUSPECT: Charles Michael Allen Love, 33, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: Dec. 28

ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, attempt to receive property

