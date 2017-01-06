Stanislaus County auto theft suspects (1/7/17)

Ten people were arrested on suspicion of auto theft in Stanislaus County from Dec. 22-28.
SUSPECT: Heather Lynn Drumm, 30, of Escalon
DAY ARRESTED: Dec. 23
ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, willful harm or injury to child, delaying/obstructing officer in performance of duty, possession of forged/altered/counterfeited item
SUSPECT: Amber Lynn Coffey, 24, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: Dec. 24
ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, attempt to receive property
SUSPECT: Roberto Goulart, 21, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: Dec. 24
ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, receiving stolen property, park curfew
SUSPECT: Jason Aaron Maunakea, 33, of Hayward
DAY ARRESTED: Dec. 24
ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, theft or extortion involving motor vehicle/trailer, possession of burglary tools
SUSPECT: Corina Lynn Cipolla, 37, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: Dec. 25
ARRESTING AGENCY: California Highway Patrol (Modesto)
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, attempt to receive property, possession of controlled substance
SUSPECT: Christopher Paul Armanino, 28, of Stockton
DAY ARRESTED: Dec. 25
ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department
CHARGES: Auto theft, attempt to receive property, probation violation, receiving known stolen vehicle
SUSPECT: Daniel Christopher Bar, 21, of Newman
DAY ARRESTED: Dec. 26
ARRESTING AGENCY: Newman Police Department
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, receiving stolen property, possession of burglary tools, possession with intent to use vehicle master key, possession of device/instrument/paraphernalia, probation violation
SUSPECT: Pedro Becerra, 39, of Oakdale
DAY ARRESTED: Dec. 27
ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Auto Theft Task Force
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, theft or extortion involving motor vehicle/trailer, owning/operating chop shop, probation violation
SUSPECT: Tomas Castillo Espinoza, 28, of Turlock
DAY ARRESTED: Dec. 28
ARRESTING AGENCY: Turlock Police Department
CHARGES: Vehicle theft
SUSPECT: Charles Michael Allen Love, 33, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: Dec. 28
ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, attempt to receive property
