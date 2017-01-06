Stanislaus County auto theft suspects (1/7/17)

0:44 Stanislaus County deputy killed in Hughson Pause

4:30 Stanislaus County Sheriff Adam Christianson discusses arrest of shooting suspect

5:58 Stanislaus County Sheriff Adam Christianson discusses shooting death of deputy Dennis Wallace

1:33 Community, law enforcement come out to honor fallen Stanislaus County deputy

2:43 Frank Carson emerges from jail to cheers from family and friends

1:55 Watch how to install a TV antenna to get free channels

0:52 Huge fight greets holiday shoppers at Modesto's Vintage Faire Mall

0:40 Parade float up in flames because of cigarette thrown out car window

1:28 Sheriff: multiple people have died in shooting at Fort Lauderdale airport