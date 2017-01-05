Turlock man sentenced for DUI crash, failing to appear in court

0:58 Surveillance video reveals Stanislaus County Christmas decoration thefts Pause

0:33 Stabbing in central Modesto leaves one man dead

2:07 KCRA-DirecTV feud a bummer for local sports bars

2:27 What to expect from once-in-a-decade storm poised to hammer Northern California

1:39 Most babies should be exposed to peanuts earlier, according to new guidelines

0:40 Parade float up in flames because of cigarette thrown out car window

2:01 Storm lesson: 'We are going to get thumped'

1:29 Suspects record alleged kidnapping and torture on Facebook Live

2:45 Modesto mom needs kidney transplant