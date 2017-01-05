Modesto armed robber convicted, sentenced

A 26-year-old man has been sentenced to 10 years and 8 months in prison for robbing three Modesto businesses, including two on the same day a half-hour apart.
Aaron Ivan Gonzalez, of Modesto, on Dec. 6 pleaded no contest to three counts of robbery, the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office announced this week. Prosecutors said Gonzalez also admitted to using a gun and a baseball bat during the robberies. Deputy District Attorney Elaine Casillas prosecuted the case.
On Aug. 13, 2012, Gonzalez entered the Rogers Jewelry Company store in Modesto wearing a mask and holding a baseball bat. Gonzalez smashed a glass display case containing several items while employees and customers hid inside the store’s vault, according to prosecutors. Gonzalez left the jewelry store before authorities arrived.
About 2 p.m. on Dec. 10, 2012, Gonzalez entered a Check-N-Go business in Modesto wearing a mask and carrying a handgun. Prosecutors said Gonzalez demanded cash from two employees. As one cash register was opened, Gonzalez reached in and grabbed about $500. He left after one clerk told him a timer delay prevented them opening a safe.
About 30 minutes after the check-cashing business robbery, Gonzalez entered the William Douglas Jewelry store in Modesto wearing a mask and still armed with a handgun. Prosecutors said Gonzalez took about $90 in cash, but he could not break the glass on several jewelry cases.
Gonzalez opened the store safe and found it empty, according to prosecutors. He then apologized to the jewelry store owners several times and left the business.
