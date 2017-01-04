Good Samaritans stop to help sheriff’s sergeant struggling with suspect

Two good Samaritans stopped to help a Stanislaus County sheriff’s sergeant in Riverbank on Wednesday morning who was trying to detain a suspect who was fighting with him.
At about 9:30 a.m., the sergeant was flagged down by a motorist on Claribel Road, west of Coffee Road, who said a man was walking in the middle of Claribel and appeared to be under the influence, according to Riverbank Police Services’ chief, Lt. Erin Kiely.
Around the same time, dispatchers received a call from another witness regarding a man in the the middle of the road.
The sergeant found the suspect, who was showing signs of being under the influence of a controlled substance. The man was hostile and refused the sergeant’s orders to keep his hands out of his pockets, Kiely said.
At one point, the suspect told the sergeant, “You have that badge, I’ll f---ing kill you.”
As the sergeant attempted to pat down the suspect, he reached toward the sergeant, so the sergeant took him to the ground, Kiely said..
The suspect continued to try to fight, kicking and attempting to get up as the sergeant worked to handcuff him.
Two good Samaritans driving by stopped and helped restrain the suspect until other deputies arrived.
The suspect, 38-year-old Cesar Tovar, was eventually detained. He was examined by paramedics for abrasions to his head that he sustained during the scuffle before being taken to jail on charges of felony resisting arrest and misdemeanor being under the influence of a controlled substance.
The sergeant was not injured.
A post about the incident on the Riverbank Police Services Facebook page reads, “We would very much like to thank those individuals who stopped to help. We just want everyone to keep in mind that your safety comes first, however we remain very grateful for the support of our community.”
Erin Tracy: 209-578-2366, @ModestoBeeCrime
