January 3, 2017 2:37 PM

Most Wanted: Timothy Allan Babb, grand theft

NAME: Timothy Allan Babb

CHARGE: Grand theft

DESCRIPTION: 53 years old; 5 feet, 10 inches tall; 168 pounds; blond hair; blue eyes

THE CASE: Babb is wanted by the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department on drug charges and suspicion of grand theft.

REPORT A TIP: Police ask anyone with information about Babb’s whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Tipsters can email through the Crime Stoppers website, www.stancrimetips.org,or text tips to CRIMES (274637) by typing “Tip704” plus a message. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward.

