Carson prelim, already longest in county history, on hiatus for a month

2:43 Frank Carson emerges from jail to cheers from family and friends Pause

2:26 Reaction to Frank Carson's release from jail

2:42 Frank Carson to be released from jail

0:39 Chief Deputy DA leaves court after judge's decision to release Frank Carson

0:33 Stabbing in central Modesto leaves one man dead

1:37 Searching For Missing Mom

0:40 Parade float up in flames because of cigarette thrown out car window

1:38 Employees express gratitude and disbelief to Trump-Carrier job deal

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: The country's evolving laws on cannabis