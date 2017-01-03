Carson prelim, already longest in county history, on hiatus for a month

A judge on Tuesday placed a 15-month preliminary hearing for six defendants charged in the Korey Kauffman slaying on hiatus until February to give defense attorneys time to review evidence the prosecution did not reveal until recently.
The hearing to determine whether a trial is needed began in mid-October 2015 for Modesto attorney Frank Carson and five other defendants. Carson is accused of being the ringleader of a criminal conspiracy to thwart thieves from repeatedly stealing antiques and scrap metal from his property on Ninth Street in Turlock.
Carson is being prosecuted with his wife, Georgia DeFilippo; her daughter, Christina DeFilippo; Baljit Athwal and his brother Daljit Atwal; and former California Highway Patrol Officer Walter Wells. Christina DeFilippo is charged with conspiracy to obstruct justice and being an accessory; the other defendants each face a charge of murder in Kauffman’s death.
Judge Barbara Zuniga abruptly released Carson, Atwal and Athwal on their own recognizance last month after prosecutors revealed they had located more audio recordings in evidence not handed over to the defense. They had been incarcerated since their arrest a year and a half ago.
Martha Carlton-Magaña, Athwal’s attorney, told the judge that prosecution suppressed evidence that supports the longtime contention that her client and his brother are innocent. She said this information was left out of the warrants used to arrest the defendants in August 2015.
“This case should be over, yet here we are,” Carlton-Magaña said in court.
She said the prosecution’s conduct will likely extend the hearing a few more months.
Zuniga said she is concerned the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office will continue to find more audio recordings as prosecutors audit the information they gathered in the murder case that dates back more than four years, not long after Kauffman disappeared in 2012.
The judge told Chief Deputy District Attorney Marlisa Ferreira that someone not involved in the murder investigation needs to review the prosecution’s master list before the hearing resumes Feb. 7.
“Because this has got to end,” Zuniga said in court. “This has really got to stop.”
Ferreira told the judge that they worked every day since Dec. 22, except Christmas and New Year’s days, to created an indexed list of 108 recordings that had not been provided to the defense. The prosecutor said they will continue to work on creating the master list of evidence and identifying someone to be in charge of the list.
The judge said she intends to impose sanctions on the prosecution for withholding this information, but she first wants to determine what extent of the information was already provided before deciding what sanctions will be imposed.
“It’s not something I’m going to do until I have full understanding of the violations,” Zuniga told the attorneys.
The prosecution believes Carson recruited a group of people to send a violent message to burglars, which resulted in Kauffman’s death after he was caught stealing. The defense believes this is a case of wrongful prosecution by a vindictive prosecutors intent on ruining a prominent criminal defense attorney who has been successful in defending his clients.
We will have more on this story later today.
Rosalio Ahumada: 209-578-2394, @ModBeeCourts
Comments