Before being driven to jail, Modestan nearly drives into deputy

A man and woman both from Modesto were arrested Monday morning after a Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office deputy narrowly avoided colliding with their vehicle in Jamestown.
Driving a 1995 Toyota 4Runner, 39-year-old Edith Ayon veered into the opposite lane while going around a curve on Chicken Ranch Road at about 10:30 a.m., according to the Sheriff’s Office. Deputy Jon Hammell had to drive his patrol car onto the shoulder of the road to avoid a collision.
Hammell turned around his vehicle and caught up to the 4Runner on Highway 108 near Montezuma Road, where he made a traffic stop.
Ayon was driving on a suspended license, and she admitted to having methamphetamine, heroin and drug use paraphernalia hidden on her person, according to the Sheriff’s Office. She turned over to Hammell nearly a gram of methamphetamine and 4.5 grams of heroin.
Her passenger, 50-year-old Marcos Lopez, was on probation for identity theft and possession of stolen property. He also had a felony identity theft warrant out for his arrest.
Both were arrested and booked into the Tuolumne County Jail. Ayon faces charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin and driving on a suspended license.
Though driving recklessly, Ayon was not found to be under the influence. A K9 was used to sniff for any additional drugs, but no more were found, said Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Sgt. Andrea Benson.
