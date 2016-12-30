Scene of stabbing death on Ninth Street

A man was stabbed to death at a South 9th St. motel on Thursday night. (Erin Tracy/etracy@gmail.com)
Frank Carson to be released from jail

Georgia DeFilippo, attorney Frank Carson's wife and a co-defendant in the murder case of Korey Kauffman, reacts to the news Carson will be released on his own recognizance. (Erin Tracy/etracy@modbee.com)

Family speaks of hit and run victim

Nicholas Kliewer, 50, was struck twice by a hit and run driver early Saturday morning and died at the scene. After the initial impact the driver backed over Kliewer as he fled the area (Erin Tracy/etracy@modbee.com).

Hours-long standoff in Modesto

A 29-year-old man was taken into custody about five hours after he broke into a family's home on Jarena Drive off Yosemite Boulevard on Friday morning. Deke Farrow/jfarrow@modbee.com

Two stabbed south of Modesto

At the Country Western mobile home park on South Carpenter Road on Tuesday morning, a woman was found stabbed in a home and a man found stabbed in a car. Both were expected to survive. Deke Farrow/jfarrow@modbee.com

