December 30, 2016 3:00 PM

Stanislaus County auto theft suspects (12/31/16)

Twelve people were arrested on suspicion of auto theft in Stanislaus County from Dec. 15-21.

SUSPECT: Dane Foster Holmsky, 21, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: Dec. 16

ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, possession of unlawful paraphernalia, possession of hypodermic needle/syringe, failure to appear

SUSPECT: Jose Guadalupe Mercado, 26, of Ceres

DAY ARRESTED: Dec. 16

ARRESTING AGENCY: Ceres Police Department

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, receiving known stolen property, possession of controlled substance, unlicensed driver, tampering with vehicle, possession of burglary tools

SUSPECT: Gabriel Valdez, 18, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: Dec. 16

ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, attempt to receive property, possession of burglary tools, probation violation

SUSPECT: Steve Tomas Martinez, 34, of Turlock

DAY ARRESTED: Dec. 18

ARRESTING AGENCY: Turlock Police Department

CHARGES: Auto theft, possession of non-narcotic controlled substance, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, theft of personal property, person unlawfully under the influence, possession of controlled substance

SUSPECT: Zaccory Gabriel Cox, 22, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: Dec. 19

ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department

CHARGES: Theft or extortion involving motor vehicle/trailer, vehicle theft, probation violation

SUSPECT: Jerry Maurice Suarez, 27, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: Dec. 19

ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, attempt to receive property

SUSPECT: Brandon Michael Reynolds, 35, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: Dec. 19

ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Auto Theft Task Force

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, theft or extortion involving motor vehicle/trailer, driving on suspended/revoked license, false ID to peace officer

SUSPECT: William Dale Harris, 42, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: Dec. 19

ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, theft or extortion involving motor vehicle/trailer, probation violation, unlawful possession of a shopping cart, unlawful camping

SUSPECT: Andrew Timothy Hoffman, 28, of Riverbank

DAY ARRESTED: Dec. 20

ARRESTING AGENCY: Turlock Police Department

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, theft or extortion involving motor vehicle/trailer

SUSPECT: Abel Arellano, 28, of Ceres

DAY ARRESTED: Dec. 21

ARRESTING AGENCY: Ceres Police Department

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, attempt to receive property, evading peace officer with disregard for safety, hit-and-run, obstructing police officer, probation violation

SUSPECT: Angel Marie Smith, 28, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: Dec. 21

ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, attempt to receive property

SUSPECT: Dustin Jimmy Brown, 35, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: Dec. 21

ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department

CHARGES: Auto theft, attempt to receive property, delaying/obstructing officer in performance of duty, possession of burglary tools, probation violation

