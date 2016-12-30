Stanislaus County auto theft suspects (12/31/16)

Twelve people were arrested on suspicion of auto theft in Stanislaus County from Dec. 15-21.
SUSPECT: Dane Foster Holmsky, 21, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: Dec. 16
ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, possession of unlawful paraphernalia, possession of hypodermic needle/syringe, failure to appear
SUSPECT: Jose Guadalupe Mercado, 26, of Ceres
DAY ARRESTED: Dec. 16
ARRESTING AGENCY: Ceres Police Department
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, receiving known stolen property, possession of controlled substance, unlicensed driver, tampering with vehicle, possession of burglary tools
SUSPECT: Gabriel Valdez, 18, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: Dec. 16
ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, attempt to receive property, possession of burglary tools, probation violation
SUSPECT: Steve Tomas Martinez, 34, of Turlock
DAY ARRESTED: Dec. 18
ARRESTING AGENCY: Turlock Police Department
CHARGES: Auto theft, possession of non-narcotic controlled substance, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, theft of personal property, person unlawfully under the influence, possession of controlled substance
SUSPECT: Zaccory Gabriel Cox, 22, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: Dec. 19
ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department
CHARGES: Theft or extortion involving motor vehicle/trailer, vehicle theft, probation violation
SUSPECT: Jerry Maurice Suarez, 27, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: Dec. 19
ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, attempt to receive property
SUSPECT: Brandon Michael Reynolds, 35, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: Dec. 19
ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Auto Theft Task Force
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, theft or extortion involving motor vehicle/trailer, driving on suspended/revoked license, false ID to peace officer
SUSPECT: William Dale Harris, 42, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: Dec. 19
ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, theft or extortion involving motor vehicle/trailer, probation violation, unlawful possession of a shopping cart, unlawful camping
SUSPECT: Andrew Timothy Hoffman, 28, of Riverbank
DAY ARRESTED: Dec. 20
ARRESTING AGENCY: Turlock Police Department
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, theft or extortion involving motor vehicle/trailer
SUSPECT: Abel Arellano, 28, of Ceres
DAY ARRESTED: Dec. 21
ARRESTING AGENCY: Ceres Police Department
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, attempt to receive property, evading peace officer with disregard for safety, hit-and-run, obstructing police officer, probation violation
SUSPECT: Angel Marie Smith, 28, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: Dec. 21
ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, attempt to receive property
SUSPECT: Dustin Jimmy Brown, 35, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: Dec. 21
ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department
CHARGES: Auto theft, attempt to receive property, delaying/obstructing officer in performance of duty, possession of burglary tools, probation violation
Comments