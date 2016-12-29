Crime

December 29, 2016 7:52 PM

Man stabbed at Ninth Street motel

Bee staff reports

A man was rushed to the hospital after being stabbed multiple times at the Budget Inn Motel on south Ninth Street Thursday evening.

The man, in his 40s, was stabbed in the upper body, according to scanner traffic.

Stansislaus County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the motel for the stabbing that occurred just before 7 p.m.

The man was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Authorities could not be reached for comment Thursday night regarding the victim’s condition or information about the suspect or suspects.

Related content

Crime

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Chief Deputy DA leaves court after judge's decision to release Frank Carson

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos