Man stabbed at Ninth Street motel

A man was rushed to the hospital after being stabbed multiple times at the Budget Inn Motel on south Ninth Street Thursday evening.
The man, in his 40s, was stabbed in the upper body, according to scanner traffic.
Stansislaus County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the motel for the stabbing that occurred just before 7 p.m.
The man was taken to the hospital by ambulance.
Authorities could not be reached for comment Thursday night regarding the victim’s condition or information about the suspect or suspects.
