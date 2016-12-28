Modesto board and care resident suspected of starting fire at home

One of the tenants who lived in a Modesto board and care home that burned on Christmas Eve was arrested on suspicion of arson Tuesday.
Witnesses identified the suspect as 46-year-old Lejon Depree Hoffman. A local warrant was issued for his arrest and he was located Tuesday afternoon in downtown Modesto.
Residents at the home on Elmhurst Drive, northwest of Briggsmore and McHenry avenues, witnessed the suspect pouring an ignitable liquid around the home, said Lt. Dave Hutchinson, supervisor of the Stanislaus Regional Fire Investigation Unit.
The fire originated in the living room near the front door and spread to the kitchen. Hutchinson said one resident suffered burns to his hand while trying to escape.
At least six people live in the home, but it’s unclear how many were home when the fire broke out.
Accelerant detection K-9 Chip and his handler, Capt. Jeff Santos, responded to the scene. Chip alerted investigators to ignitable liquids in several areas of the home, Hutchinson said. Samples were sent to a laboratory for testing.
The fire caused an estimated $100,000 in damage and displaced the residents.
Hoffman was arrested on suspicion of arson of an inhabited dwelling.
