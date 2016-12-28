Crime

December 28, 2016 12:27 PM

Shooting victim dies at Calaveras County fire station

Bee staff reports

The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting in a community south of Valley Springs.

The victim was driven by a possible witness to the shooting to the Calaveras Consolidated Fire Station in the community of Jenny Lind just before midnight Tuesday.

The 31-year-old man had been shot multiple times in the lower abdomen. He died at the scene, according Calaveras County Sgt. Anthony Eberhardt.

Interviews with witnesses led detectives a few miles away to a home in the 9000 block of Scenic Valley Drive where they believe the shooting may have occurred.

At the home detectives encountered Jason Robert William McVey; he was arrested on suspicion of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. Eberhardt said detectives are investigating what, if any, involvement McVey had in the shooting.

The name of the victim was withheld pending notification of his family.

Related content

Crime

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Chief Deputy DA leaves court after judge's decision to release Frank Carson

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos