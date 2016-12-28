Shooting victim dies at Calaveras County fire station

The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting in a community south of Valley Springs.
The victim was driven by a possible witness to the shooting to the Calaveras Consolidated Fire Station in the community of Jenny Lind just before midnight Tuesday.
The 31-year-old man had been shot multiple times in the lower abdomen. He died at the scene, according Calaveras County Sgt. Anthony Eberhardt.
Interviews with witnesses led detectives a few miles away to a home in the 9000 block of Scenic Valley Drive where they believe the shooting may have occurred.
At the home detectives encountered Jason Robert William McVey; he was arrested on suspicion of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. Eberhardt said detectives are investigating what, if any, involvement McVey had in the shooting.
The name of the victim was withheld pending notification of his family.
Comments