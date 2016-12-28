Authorities search for armed suspect in Keyes near Highway 99

Authorities have spent much of Wednesday morning searching for a domestic violence suspect in Keyes. The suspect is believed to be armed, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department.
Much of the search has been focused in the area of Nunes Road near Highway 99.
Please avoid the N/B Hwy 99 entrance from Keyes Rd. SWAT & dep'sare currently searching for an armed suspect in a domestic violence invest. pic.twitter.com/HjwkSKEog6— Stanislaus Sheriff (@StanSheriff) December 28, 2016
A Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department helicopter and SWAT team has been involved in the search, according to witnesses.
