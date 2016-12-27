Patterson toddler found wandering in the cold Christmas night

A babysitter was arrested on Christmas after a toddler was found wandering in the street at night.
The 2-year-old boy was found in the 1400 block of Shearwater Drive just after midnight, according to Sgt. Anthony Bejaran. He was wearing thin clothes and it was about 40 degrees.
The person who found the boy called 911 and deputies responded. They searched for the child’s home and learned he lived on Ridge Creek Lane, at least a third of a mile away from where he was found.
Bejaran said the child had been left with a babysitter while his mother was at work.
At some point during the evening, the babysitter went to a neighbor’s home and left the child behind. When she returned he was gone, Bejaran said.
Verneda Nicholis, 41, of Patterson, was arrested on suspicion of child abuse and and resisting arrest. Bejaran said Nicholis pulled away from deputies as they detained her and tried to slip out of her handcuffs.
The toddler, who was not injured, was returned to his mother.
