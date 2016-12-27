One of three at large in fatal Ceres bar shooting arrested in San Diego

Two years after the shooting death of a Ceres man outside a bar, one of three suspects wanted in his murder has been arrested.
Jesus Eduardo Prudente Ramirez, 22, was arrested in San Diego last week on a warrant for murder, assault with a deadly weapon and participating in a criminal street gang in connection with the Dec. 26, 2014, homicide of Derrick Farrow outside Runaround Sue’s bar on Mitchell Road in Ceres.
He was extradited to Stanislaus County on Monday and was arraigned Tuesday.
There are eight defendants in the case. Two others – Luis Emeterio Martinez and Eric Sanchez-Padilla, both 22, remain at large and are wanted for murder; the other five all have since entered pleas to lesser charges and been sentenced.
Richard Anthony Palomares, 22, pleaded guilty and Edgar Alvarez, 23, and Richard Monroy, 20, pleaded no contest to assault with a deadly weapon, while murder charges and enhancements of participating in a criminal street gang were dismissed.
John Carlos Aguilera Jr., 22, pleaded no contest to accessory, while a charge of assault with a deadly weapon and an enhancement of participating in a criminal street gang were dismissed.
And Gabriel Enrique Gallardo, 20, pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter, while charges of assault with a deadly weapon and participating in a criminal street gang were dismissed.
The Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office did not respond to inquires about the sentences of the five defendants.
Farrow was shot after a fight that started inside the bar.
Comments