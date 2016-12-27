Crime

December 27, 2016 3:25 PM

Most Wanted: Jose Moreno, Rape

NAME: Jose Moreno

CHARGE: Rape

DESCRIPTION: 35 years old, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 190 pounds, black hair, brown eyes

THE CASE: Moreno is wanted by the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department on suspicion of rape, kidnapping and making criminal threats.

NOTES: The suspect also uses the alias Jose Antonio Castaneda Moreno.

REPORT A TIP: Police ask anyone with information about Moreno’s whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Tipsters can email through the Crime Stoppers website, www.stancrimetips.org, or text tips to CRIMES (274637) by typing “Tip704” plus a message. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward.

