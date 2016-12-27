Modesto Police investigating fatal west Modesto shooting

2:43 Frank Carson emerges from jail to cheers from family and friends Pause

2:26 Reaction to Frank Carson's release from jail

2:42 Frank Carson to be released from jail

2:33 Blankets and more handed out to homeless in Modesto

0:40 Parade float up in flames because of cigarette thrown out car window

2:17 Modesto Fire Department makes Mannequin Challenge video

0:31 Powerful message about texting while driving

1:01 Christmas meal at Salvation Army in Turlock

3:15 History of NORAD tracking Santa