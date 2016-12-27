Modesto Police investigating fatal west Modesto shooting

Modesto Police are investigating the shooting death of a woman in west Modesto Monday night.
Officers responded to California Avenue east of S. Carpenter Road at about 10 p.m. for a report of a woman down, said Modesto Police Department spokeswoman Heather Graves.
(Click here to see the 2016 Stanislaus County Homicide Map)
The woman had been shot multiple times. She was taken to a Modesto hospital, where she died of her injuries.
The scene was secured and homicide detectives arrived early Tuesday morning to process the scene.
Graves said the woman had not been identified, but an autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday afternoon. A suspect or motive has not yet been identified.
We will have more on this story as information becomes available.
