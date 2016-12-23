Man arrested in fatal attack on cousins at Modesto’s Shadow Lounge bar

Police arrested a Modesto man in connection with last month’s fatal stabbing at a northeast Modesto bar.
Steven Rodriguez, 24, was arrested Thursday afternoon at a business in Ceres on suspicion of murder and attempted murder in the killing of Fadi Salman, 35, at the Shadow Lounge at Oakdale Road and Sylvan Avenue.
Two of Salman’s cousins, Amir Jamal, 27, and Omar Allatry, 24, also were injured during the attack by a group of six or seven men whom family members said were behaving drunkenly in the bar and picking on a lot of people, apparently looking for a fight.
Detectives believe an argument that started inside the Shadow Lounge continued into the rear parking lot, where a physical altercation occurred, resulting in the assault and stabbing of the victims.
Salman had been stabbed in the chest, abdomen and back, his family said. Jamal was stabbed in the side, and the weapon grazed his spleen. Allatry was beaten so badly he barely can walk and has a large welt on his back from a stick or bat, according to family.
Salman and one of his cousins were at the scene when police and emergency personnel arrived. They were taken to a hospital, where Salman died. The other cousin arrived at the hospital via private transport.
Salman had moved to Modesto from Yemen in August on a visa to join his American-born wife.
Officials did not say whether they are seeking other suspects but the case remains under investigation.
They ask anyone with information, including any cellphone or video footage, to contact Modesto Police Department Detective Pouv at 209-572-9826, or call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward. Tipsters can text information to Crime Stoppers at 274637; type “TIP704” along with the message.
