Stanislaus County auto theft suspects (12/24/16)

Four people were arrested on suspicion of auto theft in Stanislaus County from Dec. 8-14.
SUSPECT: Jeffery Alan Berry, 50, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: Dec. 8
ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, attempt to receive property, theft (personal property)
SUSPECT: David Francis Coit, 58, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: Dec. 12
ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Auto Theft Task Force
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, theft or extortion involving motor vehicle/trailer
SUSPECT: Alberto Farias Salas, 26, of Turlock
DAY ARRESTED: Dec. 13
ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department
CHARGES: Auto theft, attempt to receive property, delaying/obstructing officer in performance of duty, possession of burglary tools, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, hit-and-run, driving without a license, probation violation
SUSPECT: Dylan Dean Caulfield, 37, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: March 14
ARRESTING AGENCY: California Highway Patrol (Modesto)
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, theft or extortion involving motor vehicle/trailer, trespassing (occupying property without consent)
