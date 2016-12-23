Crime

December 23, 2016 2:22 PM

Stanislaus County auto theft suspects (12/24/16)

Four people were arrested on suspicion of auto theft in Stanislaus County from Dec. 8-14.

SUSPECT: Jeffery Alan Berry, 50, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: Dec. 8

ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, attempt to receive property, theft (personal property)

SUSPECT: David Francis Coit, 58, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: Dec. 12

ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Auto Theft Task Force

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, theft or extortion involving motor vehicle/trailer

SUSPECT: Alberto Farias Salas, 26, of Turlock

DAY ARRESTED: Dec. 13

ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department

CHARGES: Auto theft, attempt to receive property, delaying/obstructing officer in performance of duty, possession of burglary tools, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, hit-and-run, driving without a license, probation violation

SUSPECT: Dylan Dean Caulfield, 37, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: March 14

ARRESTING AGENCY: California Highway Patrol (Modesto)

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, theft or extortion involving motor vehicle/trailer, trespassing (occupying property without consent)

