1 taken to hospital, 1 arrested after DUI hit-and-run crash on Hatch Road

A driver was taken to a hospital with moderate injuries after a DUI hit-and-run crash early Friday on Hatch Road, Modesto police reported.
An unlicensed driver tentatively identified at Kevin Garcia was driving a 2002 Honda on West Hatch Road near Ustick Road when he veered into oncoming traffic and hit another vehicle head-on, said Modesto Police Department Lt. Aaron Tait. The crash occurred about 3:45 a.m.
Garcia got out of his vehicle and fled on foot, Tait said. When police and Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to the scene, a sheriff’s K-9 quickly found the suspect hiding in bushes.
Both Garcia and the injured driver – whose identity was unavailable – were alone in their vehicles, Tait said.
Garcia, a local resident, was booked into the Stanislaus County jail, the lieutenant said.
The crash occurred as Modesto police have stepped up patrols specifically to find drunk and drugged drivers as part of a year-end Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over enforcement.
So-called DUI saturation patrols were on the roads from 7 p.m. Thursday to 2 a.m. Friday. They’ll be out again from 8:30 p.m. Dec. 30 to 3:30 a.m. Dec. 31 in areas with high frequencies of DUI crashes and/or arrests, the Modesto Police Department said in a news release.
Also during the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over enforcement campaign period, police, Stanislaus County sheriff’s deputies and the California Highway Patrol will conduct DUI checkpoints at undisclosed locations.
Prescription medication, marijuana and illicit drugs can impair judgment and result in the same DUI arrest as alcohol, the Police Department said.
Nationwide in 2014, 32,675 people were killed in motor vehicle crashes – 9,967 of those victims killed in crashes that involved an impaired driver. In California, total highway deaths were 3,126, with 1,155 lives lost in alcohol- or drug-related crashes.
Drivers are encouraged to download the Designated Driver VIP, or “DDVIP,” free mobile app for Android or iPhone. The DDVIP app helps find nearby bars and restaurants that feature free incentives for the designated sober driver, from free nonalcoholic drinks to free appetizers and more. The app also has social media tie-ins and a tab for people without a designated driver to call Uber, Lyft or Curb.
For more information on the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over enforcement campaign and all California Office of Traffic Safety efforts, visit www.ots.ca.gov. To learn more about the DDVIP app, visit the OTS Facebook page at www.facebook.com/CaliforniaOTS or follow OTS on Twitter @OTS_CA.
