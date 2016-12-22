Judge frustrated with prosecutors to release accused Modesto attorney Carson from jail

Prominent Modesto attorney Frank Carson and two co-defendants in a murder case will be released from jail on their own recognizance Thursday afternoon, his attorney said.
Carson and brothers Baljit Athwal and Daljit Atwal, accused in the killing of Turlock resident Korey Kauffman in March 2012, have been in custody the last 16 months.
“He was crying,” attorney Percy Martinez said of client Carson’s reaction to the news he would be freed.
On what led to the release, Martinez said there was more discovery by the prosecution not provided to the defense, which necessitated more time for preparation. “The judge took it against the people because it was their fault for this extra time it is going to take to prepare for witnesses.
“... We were arguing motions” in Stanislaus County Superior Court on Thursday morning, Martinez continued. “The people had already rested, and when they arrived, they had to tell there were 82 audio discs that may not have been provided that should have been provided.”
He said Judge Barbara Zuniga is expected to announce her ruling at a hearing at 1:30 p.m. at former U.S. Bankruptcy Court building on 12th Street in downtown Modesto.
Authorities believe Korey Kauffman, 26, was shot to death in late March 2012 after he was caught trying to steal scrap metal from Carson’s Ninth Street property in Turlock. Kauffman's remains were found in August 2013 in a remote area of the Stanislaus National Forest in Mariposa County.
The ruling comes nine days after former California Highway Patrol officer Walter Wells, 35, was released on $50,000 bail after a judge granted a request to drastically reduce his bail from $10 million.
Georgia DeFilippo, Frank Carson’s wife, said because she’s a co-defendent, she has not spoken to her husband since his incarceration.
Asked the first thing she’ll say to him: “What do you want for dinner?”
She brought their dog, Sweetie Pie, to see him at the court.
“I think it’s a blessing,” she said. “I’m very happy Frank will be home.”
Carson is being prosecuted with his wife, Georgia; her daughter, Christina Anne DeFilippo; Athwal and his brother Atwal; and Wells. Christina Anne DeFilippo is charged with conspiracy to obstruct justice and being an accessory; the other defendants each face a charge of murder in Kauffman’s death.
Robert Lee Woody was the only person charged in Kauffman’s death for more than a year before he decided to cooperate with the prosecution. He agreed to a plea deal in exchange for his testimony,
Prosecuted separately are former CHP Officers Eduardo Quintanar Jr. and Scott McFarlane, who are charged with conspiracy to obstruct justice and being accessories in Kauffman’s death. Quintanar and McFarlane were initially placed on administrative leave when they were arrested in August, but as of Nov. 5 no longer work for the CHP.
We’ll have more on this breaking story as information becomes available.
