One minute he was leaving the porch with a package, a little while later he was in jail

Modesto Police Department property crime detectives looking for package thieves found one in the La Loma neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.
Detective Evan Swearingen saw a man on Santa Ana Avenue who appeared to be approaching a residence with a package on the porch. As Swearingen watched, the suspect walked up to the porch and stole the package. He was detained on La Loma Avenue and found to be in possession of the stolen package, along with a bag containing burglary tools and a small amount of narcotics.
Timothy Tillery, 32, of Modesto, was booked into the Stanislaus County Jail on charges of theft, possession of burglary tools and possession of a controlled substance.
Package thefts continue to be a problem, especially during the holiday season when shopping and shipping increases. Property crimes detectives will be out throughout the holiday season conducting undercover operations to catch package thieves.
Police want to remind you to keep an eye out for people stealing packages and asks that you report it right away if you see something. Also, some of the delivery companies have started using local retailers as a drop off and pick up point. Check with your carriers for more information about these locations.
If you have any information regarding these incidents, please call Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Tipsters may also text information to Crime Stoppers at 274637. Just type “TIP704” along with your message.
