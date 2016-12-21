Modesto man in jail, accused of attacking deputies

After trying to run over a deputy and fighting with others – even kicking a sergeant in the face – a Modesto man is in jail, facing a list of charges, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department.
Monday night about 8:45, a deputy was driving north on Crows Landing Road through the intersection at School Avenue when a westbound driver on School failed to stop for the red light and nearly struck the patrol car, said Sheriff’s Department spokesman Sgt. Anthony Bejaran.
The deputy pulled over the driver, 48-year-old Antonio Cuevas. But as the deputy began to walk to the car, Cuevas put it into reverse and tried to run over the deputy, Bejaran said.
Cuevas then drove south on Crows Landing Road. After a brief pursuit, onto Crater Avenue, Cuevas pulled into a residential driveway and used his garage door opener. The deputy ordered Cuevas not to enter the residence, but Bejaran said he refused to comply and became belligerent.
Several deputies responded to assist, Bejaran said, and they used a Taser and bean-bag gun to take Cuevas into custody. After Cuevas went down and deputies went to handcuff him, he began kicking at them and caught a sergeant in the face, Bejaran said.
Bejaran said deputies complained of pain but that none needed medical treatment. Cuevas was taken to a hospital and then booked at the county jail.
“Any time we use the less-lethal bean bag, we have them cleared at a hospital,” Bejaran said.
Cuevas remained in custody Wednesday afternoon, with bail set at $100,000. He faces charges of resisting arrest, threatening a peace officer, assault with a deadly weapon, evading a peace officer, battery on a peace officer, violation of probation and DUI.
Comments