Police: Home invasion victim didn’t report crime to avoid negative story about pot

The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office had to track down the victim of a robbery who fought off two intruders in his home, disarming one, because he thought reporting the crime would cast his line of work as a medical marijuana grower in a negative light and he didn’t want to be labeled by the media and the public as a victim, authorities said.
He never reported the robbery, which occurred Dec. 8 at his home in Arnold, but deputies became aware of the suspects when they showed up at an Ebbett’s Pass fire station, one suffering from a gunshot wound.
Robert Hilton Jr. had been shot in the upper torso. His friend, Lamir Amma, told detectives that Hilton had been shot somewhere in the Arnold area while standing outside his vehicle on the side of the road. The two said they were on their way to Sacramento from Richmond but provided no explanation as to what they were doing in Calaveras County.
Evidence was found inside Hilton’s vehicle that led detectives to a town house in the the Mill Woods community on Manuel Road in Arnold.
On Dec. 12, detectives interviewed the resident, a 31-year-old man, who admitted that the shooting had occurred inside his home, said Calaveras County sheriff’s Lt. Chris Hewitt.
The man, whose name was withheld by police, identified Hilton and Amma through a photo lineup as the men who attempted to rob him. He told detectives the suspects asked to come into his home to use the phone and then attempted to rob him at gunpoint.
The victim, trained in jiujitsu, attempted a disarming technique. He struggled with the suspects over the gun and it discharged several times, striking Hilton once.
The victim told detectives he ultimately took the gun away from the robbers and ordered them to leave, Hewitt said.
During a search of the town house, detectives collected the firearm along with other evidence of the shooting. Hewitt said there also was evidence of a marijuana growing operation but there were no live plants in the home.
The robbery victim told detectives that he did not report this incident because “he was in fear, he did not want to be listed as a ‘victim’ in the eyes of the press and public and because he did not want yet another negative press story regarding the marijuana industry bringing crime into Calaveras County.”
The victim is involved in a local commercial medical marijuana cultivation site, according to Hewitt.
He said the suspects intended to rob the victim of marijuana but detectives are still trying to determine how they learned the victim’s address and whether the crime was connected to a dispensary.
On Tuesday, Calaveras County sheriff’s detectives and the Richmond Police Department officers served search warrants at several locations in Richmond and arrested Amma on a warrant for home invasion robbery, false imprisonment and criminal threats. He eventually will be extradited to Calaveras County.
Hilton remains hospitalized for the gunshot wound but faces the same charges, Hewitt said. The case has been forwarded to the Calaveras County District Attorney’s Office.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office at (209) 754-6500 or the anonymous tip line at (209) 754-6030.
Erin Tracy: 209-578-2366, @ModestoBeeCrime
