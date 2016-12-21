Report: Modesto man pleads guilty to feds in huge wine theft in Napa area

A Modesto man pleaded guilty to consipring to steal nearly $900,000 worth of expensive wines from a restaurant in the Napa area, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.
Davis Kiryakoz, 44, told a federal judge in San Jose he plotted to steal $870,000 worth of the wine and to sell and ship it out of state.
Rare vintages were taken from the renowned French Laundry in Yountville on Christmas Day in 2014. There also were other thefts.
Charges are still pending for a second man, Alfred Georgis of Mountain View, who also was indicted by a federal grand jury.
