Stanislaus County death penalty defendant says he’s not ready for trial

A judge has scheduled an evidentiary hearing to decide whether to postpone a Feb. 6 capital murder trial for Mark Edward Mesiti, who is accused of sexually abusing and killing his teenage daughter.
On March 25, 2009, the body of 14-year-old Alycia Mesiti was found buried in the backyard of the Ceres home where her father lived at the time of her disappearance in August 2006. Mark Mesiti is charged with murder and more than 40 counts of sexually abusing his daughter, as well as sexual abuse charges involving two other girls.
Mesiti, who is in custody without bail, has chosen to act as his own attorney. On Monday afternoon, Mesiti told the judge that conditions at the Stanislaus County jail are “horrific” and have prevented him from properly preparing his defense. He said he cannot be ready for trial Feb. 6.
“We’ve been working as fast as we can to work under the conditions at this jail,” Mesiti said, referring to himself and his legal defense team.
The defendant claimed he has suffered intense pain in his hands from writing while shackled to chains. Mesiti said he has had to write on the concrete floor at the jail while on his hands and knees. He also claimed access to a phone has been limited to only after business hours.
Chief Deputy District Attorney Annette Rees argued that Mesiti’s claims are the same issues he’s complained about many times before. The prosecutor said Mesiti has repeatedly delayed the case over the past five years, which has given him plenty of time to prepare for trial.
On Aug. 5, Superior Court Judge Dawna Reeves ruled that Mesiti will remain shackled while in jail as he prepares his defense. The defendant had asked the court to order sheriff’s officials to uncuff him while he meets with his legal team inside a room at the jail.
In her August ruling, Reeves wrote that Mesiti has the sufficient resources that are reasonable under the circumstances, which include a court-appointed advisory counsel, investigators and others to present a defense.
On Monday, Reeves said an evidentiary hearing is needed for Mesiti to present testimony and evidence that supports his motion to postpone the trial. Testimony from sheriff’s officials is expected in the Jan. 9 hearing.
But the judge urged Mesiti to continue preparing his defense for the Feb. 6 trial, which remains scheduled.
