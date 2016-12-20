Crime

December 20, 2016 1:51 PM

Most Wanted: Ryan Douglas Hayes, burglary

NAME: Ryan Douglas Hayes

CHARGE: Burglary

DESCRIPTION: 28 years old, 6 feet 1 inch tall, 140 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes

THE CASE: Hayes is wanted by Turlock police on suspicion of burglary and disorderly conduct.

REPORT A TIP: Police ask anyone with information about Hayes’ whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Tipsters can email through the Crime Stoppers website, www.stancrimetips.org,or text tips to CRIMES (274637) by typing “Tip704” plus a message. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward.

Related content

Crime

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Family speaks of hit and run victim

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos