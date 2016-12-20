Most Wanted: Ryan Douglas Hayes, burglary

NAME: Ryan Douglas Hayes
CHARGE: Burglary
DESCRIPTION: 28 years old, 6 feet 1 inch tall, 140 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes
THE CASE: Hayes is wanted by Turlock police on suspicion of burglary and disorderly conduct.
REPORT A TIP: Police ask anyone with information about Hayes’ whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Tipsters can email through the Crime Stoppers website, www.stancrimetips.org,or text tips to CRIMES (274637) by typing “Tip704” plus a message. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward.
Comments