Suspect in attempted murder of Twain Harte man arrested in Nevada

A Sonora man was arrested Saturday in Nye County, Nev., in the Aug. 30 stabbing of a Twain Harte resident, the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office reported.
The Sheriff’s Office got a tip on the whereabouts of John Paul Schowachert. Nye County authorities went to the area where he had been seen and placed him under arrest. He will be extradited to Tuolumne County to stand trial on a charge of attempted murder in the stabbing of Shane Dale Mackie, Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Sgt. Andrea Benson said.
The stabbing occurred in the 28000 block of Italian Bar Road north of Twain Harte. A woman drove Mackie about 8 miles to Italian Bar and South Fork roads, where they were met by an ambulance crew, deputies and fire personnel, Benson said.
He had been stabbed several times in the chest and abdomen. Mackie was taken by ambulance to the landing zone near the Outpost in Soulsbyville. From there, he was taken by helicopter to a hospital, where he was in stable condition.
The Sheriff’s Office reported on its Facebook page at the time, “The victim seemed to be specially targeted and not a random attack.” A warrant was issued for Schowachert, and Benson said in an email at the time, “There were several people involved with this incident. The detectives are looking into each person’s level of involvement.”
She said Tuesday that Schowachert is the only person charged in the case. Detectives did interview another man but did not arrest him, Benson said, adding that no additional information was released, “to protect the integrity of the case.”
